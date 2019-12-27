Eris Beatrice Haynes Waldrep passed away on December 24, 2019 at 1:15 pm at her daughters' home. Services will be at Miller Funeral Home on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Family will receive visitors at 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm. The service will be conducted by Rev. Jeffrey Stewart. Eris was born August 15, 1921 to Lena Smith Haynes and Asa Haynes. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin 'Snooks' Waldrep. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Lena Smith Haynes and Asa Haynes; brothers, AC, David, Loy, Paul, and Tommy Haynes; sisters, Margaret Haynes, Doris Haynes and Alice Pettus. Mrs. Waldrep leaves behind three daughters, Sue Caccipo, Alayne Livingston (Charles) and Karen Waldrep; grandchildren, Michael Livingston (Suzanne), Matthew Livingston (Shellie); great grandchildren, Whitney Brown (Dustin), Marley Livingston, Danielle Livingston, and Hunter Livingston; great grandchildren, Bailey and Millie Brown, Brody and Jake Barnwell. Eris graduated from Oxford High School. Thru her life, she had many accomplishments over the years. She served as a member and president of the Home Demonstration Club. She won a state award for her sewing ability for the club. She volunteered for the Red Cross and the Cerebral Palsy Center. She was the director of the BTU with Plum Springs Baptist Church. She retired from Wakefield's Department Store. She's also traveled all over the world. She has always been an avid reader. She has lived a very full life. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the caregivers, Patricia, Tabitha, but most of all, 'Hannah'. Also, to Encompass Hospice, her nurse, Jeanette Raney whom she loved dearly. These kind people have all made this journey for mom a little better. Her family will always love and appreciate 'all' of you. May God bless. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 27, 2019