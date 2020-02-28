Memorial service for Ernest Robert Turley, 54 of Heflin, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at West End Church of God in Talladega. His father-in-law, Rev. Ottis Graves, will officiate. Ernest passed away on February 21, 2020, at RMC in Anniston. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Benjamin Turley. Ernest is survived by his wife, Bridgett Turley; sons, Chase Alexander Turley and Noah Seth Turley; mother, Esther Davis Turley; sisters, Susie Fendley and Sonia Landers; brothers, Timothy Turley and Benjamin Turley; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Fresenius Dialysis Center and Encompass Home Health. A reception will follow the service at the church.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 28, 2020