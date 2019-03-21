Funeral service for Mrs. Ernestine Wolfe, 97, Anniston, AL will be at 11:00PM Friday, March 22, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10.00 till time of service at Funeral Home. Mrs. Ernestine Wolfe is survived her son, Doyle Newton; sisters; Bennie Mae Edwards, Joyce Carden, and Delano Arnett; brothers, Johnny Wier, and Everett Wier; grandchildren, Jason Newton, Dale Daffon, Michael Daffon, Steve Goodwin, and Melissa Daffron; great grandchildren, Joselynn Newton, Jaxon Newton, Jordan Newton, Amanda Shaver, and Ryan Goodwin. Mrs. Ernestine Wolfe is preceded in death by her husband A. W. Wolfe; daughter Dona Geralene Goodwin; son, Terry Roland Daffron. Pallbearers will be Terry Cramer, Steve Carter, Junior Owens, Tim Frost, Vic Mann, Joe Lipscomb and Earl Hartsfield. Honorary Pallbearers will be Otha Hamm. Mrs. Wolfe retired from Higginbotham Printing. She was a native of Texas and moved to Calhoun County and lived in Anniston, AL most of her life. Mrs. Wolfe was a member of Mamre Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 21, 2019