Ernie Ross Holley, 69, passed on to his heavenly home to be with his parents on February 28, 2020. Ernie was born to Ernest O and Hilda Virginia Ross Holley on February 26, 1951. Having been born with Down's Syndrome, Ernie lived a long life filled with unyielding gratitude and an infectious joy. Before his daddy died, one of Ernie's favorite past times was riding around in his truck and stopping for hamburgers. Ernie loved watching his mother cook and they read the Bible together every day until she passed away in October 2019 at the age of 101. Ernie loved his parents dearly. Music was an integral part of his life. He spent much of his time swinging and listening to music on his radio or playing gospel records in his room. When company came to visit, Ernie loved to greet them with a hymn on his piano. Ernie was an honorary deacon at First Baptist Church of Oxford. He had a deep love for the Lord and was very devoted to his church and Sunday School Class. Ernie greeted everyone he met with a smile and compliment. He was kind, gracious and radiated his love for Jesus. He was also a big Alabama football fan and loved celebrating Christmas. Ernie is now happy to be in the hands of his precious Lord and reunited with his Daddy and Mother. He leaves behind his Uncle Robert and Aunt Ann Ross Denson, Aunt Betty Ross Harris, Aunt Sarah Ross, Aunt Juanita Ross, a host of cousins, and friends and loving church family. Pallbearers will be Phillip Denson, David Ross, Davis Harris, David McKee, Gary Murphree and Rock Hanson. Funeral services for Ernie Ross Holley will be held in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home on Sunday March 1, 2020 at 2:00pm with visitation starting at 1:00pm till the service hour.