A funeral service for Mr. Erskine Knox Smith, 91 of Oxford, will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1:30 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Dr. Roland Brown will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until the time of the service. A burial will follow at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Smith passed away on August 15, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his daughters, Tracy Smith Stroup of Oxford, and Vivian Harvey (Charles) of Panama City Beach, FL; grandson, Justin Stroup, and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Monteal Roach Smith; parents, Jerry and Gertrude Smith; brother, JB Smith and sister, Ellenor Brown. Pallbearers will be Jerry Roach, Travis Roach, Dustin Pugh, Kyle Pugh, Jerry Stroup, and Justin Stroup. Mr. Smith served his country proudly in the United States Air Force for 4 years. After leaving the military, he came back to Anniston where he worked in the US Post Office for 5 years. After that, he went to work at Fort McClellan in post engineering. He retired in 1988 after 35 years of service. Mr. Smith attended Carpenter United Methodist Church in Anniston. He then attended Grace Baptist Church in Oxford where he was a deacon and the minister of music for 25 years. He was currently attending St. Mark United Methodist Church in Anniston. Mr. Smith was very active in his church and community. He was a member of several organizations including Mason Lodge 931, the Anniston York Rite Chapter 105, the Anniston Commandery No. 23 Knights Templar, the Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priests and the Knights of York Cross of Honour. He held office positions in each organization. He was also the regional coordinator of the Knights Templar Eye Foundation. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Knights Templar Eye Foundation at www.ktef.org.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Hanna, Encompass Hospice, Brandy CNA, and his nurse Tammy. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611