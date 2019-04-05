Funeral service for Ervin Romine, Jr. 82, will be on Saturday, April 6, at 11 am at the 17th Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Fred Young, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery. Mr. Romine passed away on March 29, 2019 at NHC Healthcare. The Alpha Phi Alpha-Omega Chapter Service will be a 5 pm and Awake will be 6-8 pm this evening in the chapel. Mr. Romine was a former Coach, Teacher and Prinicple he served 38 years as a Educator, he was a life member and served 60 years for Epsilon Delta Lambda Chapter Alpha Phi Alpha Farternity. Survivors include his sons, Marcus Romine (Christy) and Chad (Ternesha) Romine; his sister: Priscilla Turner; grandchildren: Stephanie (Kyle) Matson, Mariay Romine, Makayla McCurry, Timothy G. Sexton, Brittney Romine, Chasity (Darnell) Quick, Jordan Romine, Vinesha Molock, Martinez Molock, Jayvon Molock; great grandchildren: Ashton Matson, Colin Matson, Harrison Romine, Chanel Molock, other relaives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin Romine, Sr. and Gracie Lorene Romine, his wife, Ida Young Romine, siblings; Zobelle Romine, Leverne Romine, Norris Romine, Robert Romine, and Spencer Romine. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 5, 2019