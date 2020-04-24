The Anniston Star

Memorial service for Escar L. Johnson 90, will be Saturday, April 25, at 11 am at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Larry Baker, officiating. Mr. Johnson passed away on April 12, 2020 at Clay County Nursing Home. Mr. Johnson served in the U.S. Army. Survivors include his wife: Clarence M. Johnson; children: Veronica (Buster) Carr, James (Eva) Johnson, Anton (Shondeone) Johnson, Jerry (Von) Johnson; 7 grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Loretta Johnson, children, Andre Johnson, Tina Morrow-Johnson. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 24, 2020
