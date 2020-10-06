Funeral service for Mrs. Ethel Frances Mitchell Cooper, 87, of Oxford, will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Scott Smith will be officiating. Burial will take place in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Mrs. Cooper went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Mrs. Cooper was preceded in death by her husband, Arl Paden Cooper, Jr.; one daughter, Judy Smith; and one granddaughter, Autumn Cheyanne Spurling.
Left to cherish Mrs. Cooper's memory are her children, Ricky J. (Mary) Cooper and Rita (Frank) Hulsey, all of Oxford; three grandchildren, Patricia Ann Cooper of Ohatchee, Tina Hulsey of Oxford, and Kelly Smith of Heflin; three great-grandchildren, Christopher Mitchell of Oxford, and Addie and Hensley Smith of Heflin; a special nephew, Ray Cooper of Newnan, GA; and several more nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Smith, Christopher Mitchell, John Mitchell, Ted Mitchell, Walter Smith, and Ray Cooper.
Mrs. Cooper was of the Baptist faith and a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Oxford. She was the last living child of 13 children. Mrs. Cooper was a woman of integrity and was one-of-a-kind. She was incredibly special and extremely devoted to her family. Mrs. Cooper will forever be remembered for being a wonderful mother, and excellent Grandmother, and a loving Aunt "Diddle".
