1/1
Ethel Frances Mitchell Cooper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Mrs. Ethel Frances Mitchell Cooper, 87, of Oxford, will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Scott Smith will be officiating. Burial will take place in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Mrs. Cooper went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Mrs. Cooper was preceded in death by her husband, Arl Paden Cooper, Jr.; one daughter, Judy Smith; and one granddaughter, Autumn Cheyanne Spurling.
Left to cherish Mrs. Cooper's memory are her children, Ricky J. (Mary) Cooper and Rita (Frank) Hulsey, all of Oxford; three grandchildren, Patricia Ann Cooper of Ohatchee, Tina Hulsey of Oxford, and Kelly Smith of Heflin; three great-grandchildren, Christopher Mitchell of Oxford, and Addie and Hensley Smith of Heflin; a special nephew, Ray Cooper of Newnan, GA; and several more nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Smith, Christopher Mitchell, John Mitchell, Ted Mitchell, Walter Smith, and Ray Cooper.
Mrs. Cooper was of the Baptist faith and a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Oxford. She was the last living child of 13 children. Mrs. Cooper was a woman of integrity and was one-of-a-kind. She was incredibly special and extremely devoted to her family. Mrs. Cooper will forever be remembered for being a wonderful mother, and excellent Grandmother, and a loving Aunt "Diddle".
Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial
Funeral Home
"Serving Families with Compassion and
Excellence"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL 36206
(256) 820-0024
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved