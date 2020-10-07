1/
Ethel Iladean Ford
Ethel Iladean Ford, 85, of Jacksonville, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Advent Health -Gordon in Calhoun, GA. She was born in Anniston to James Carl and Carrie Mae Davis Deason and was a lifelong resident of Jacksonville. She was a member of Asberry Baptist Church, a homemaker, a loving mother and devoted wife. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, the Rev. Jimmy C. Ford; daughter: Barbara Ford; and siblings. James Frank Deason, Pete Deason, Vernon Deason and Darryl Deason. Mrs. Ford is survived by her son: J. Mike Ford and wife, Maryann; daughter: Vicky Fleming and husband, Keith; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM from Dansby Heritage Chapel with Rev. William Cain officiating. Visitation will be from 12 - 2 PM and burial will follow in White's Gap Cemetery, Jacksonville, AL. Social distancing and masks will be requested as per the State Order. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Ford Family.

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Dansby Heritage Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Dansby Heritage Chapel
707 Southern Ave.
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-4747
