Ethel Juanese Couch Parris

Ethel Juanese Couch Parris, age 90, passed away February 13, 2019, at GRMC in Gadsden. Graveside services will be at Greenlawn Memorial Garden at 2:00 pm on February 15, 2019. Rev. William Cain will officiate. Pallbearers will be family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Albert "Ted" Parris; daughter, Frances Parris Sanford (Daniel); son, Donnie W. Parris (Lucretia); 1 granddaughter and 2 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Parris is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Couch; mother, Louie Mae Couch; brothers, Alonzo Couch, Nathaniel Couch, Jerry T. Couch; sister Elizabeth Ann Couch Ashley. She was a retired farmers wife, and dedicated mother who will be greatly missed. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Parris family.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 15, 2019
