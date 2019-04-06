Funeral services for Ethel Thompson Barker, 97 of Anniston will 3:00 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Rev. Adam Smith and Chris Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00-3:00 pm prior to the service. Mrs. Barker passed away, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Anniston RMC. She is survived by her sons, Michael Barker and his wife Gayle of Weaver, AL and Patrick Barker and wife Page of Bradenton, FL; her grandchildren, Jason Barker and wife Leann of Weaver, Laura Barker of Gulf Shores and Audrey Reed and husband Tim of Pinnacle, NC.; seven great-grandchildren, sisters, June Shields and Barbara Martin; brother, Dean Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, L. V. Barker. Mrs. Barker resided in Anniston for the last 78 years. She was founder of Saks Art Club and taught art classes in her studio "Tanglewood" for many years. She was a woman of strong faith and was a Charter Member of Saks United Methodist in Saks, AL. Condolences may be made online at www.graybrown service.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 6, 2019