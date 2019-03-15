A graveside service for Mr. Eugene B. "Gene" Hughes, age 84, of Oxford, will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Oxford Memorial Gardens with Brother Larry Haney officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Mr. Hughes passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings. A native of Coosa County, Mr. Hughes was born on November 23, 1934 to Ernest Bertie Hughes and Lillie Serena Hughes. He was a US Army Veteran, where he served during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Hughes attended Meadowbrook Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and nature conservationist. Surviving Mr. Hughes are his wife of 63 years, Gail; daughter, Pamela Gail Hughes Sands, of Oxford; son, Eugene Barry Hughes and his wife, Donna, of Oxford; two sisters, Mary Cullins and Opal Roberson and her husband, Jerry; grandchildren, Amanda Kraverotis and her husband Eddie, Bradley Hughes and his wife, Ryan, Ryan Sands, and Alexander Sands; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Bradley Hughes, Ryan Sands, Alexander Sands, Guy Hughes, Wade Knight and Jim Plott. Honorary pallbearers will be Lewis Reaves and Ross Sims. Special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice Group and Staff, Dr. Charlie Lattuada, and Dr. Mohamadali Eloubeidi. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 15, 2019