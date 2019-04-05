Funeral services for Eugene Mason, 66, of Anniston, Al will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Goodson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Eulaton First Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Survivors include his wife, Sherry Mason, children, Michael Austin, Tammy Taylor, Sharon Levens, and Barbara Johnson, brother, Lamar Mason (Jackie) sister, Alma Lindsey (Gary), twenty one grandkids, twenty great grandkids, several nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents L.C. and Clarabell Mason. "Ye Must Be Born Again" 256.237.9771
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 5, 2019