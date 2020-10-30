Mrs. Eunice Emogene Higgins Hill, age 81, of Anniston (Saks), Alabama passed away on October 28, 2020, following an extended illness. Her funeral service will be 2pm, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Milton Harris officiating. Her burial will follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Emogene was a loving, nurturing, and selfless mother / wife / grandmother. She raised three daughters, worked full-time, cared for her parents until their own passing, and offered assistance to any friend or stranger she encountered. Animals and birds held an especially soft spot in her heart. Healthy or injured, friend or stranger, human or animal, she cared for them all. She was a member of Hill Crest Baptist Church for 24 years. She treasured her Sunday School class, God's Grace, led by David Tankersley. Many of her happiest days were spent in the company of her wonderful Christian friends. It would be wrong to say that Emogene lost her battle for life, because she never stopped fighting. It did not matter how sick or weak she became, she just fought harder. She represents the epitome of grace, courage, and perseverance. She is finally free of pain and with her loved ones in heaven. Emogene is survived by her daughters Brenda Higgins Choron, Glenda Higgins Finch, Linda Higgins Moreland; son-in-law, Danny Choron; step daughters, Michelle (Chris) Wells, Christa (Ladale) Johnson, grandchildren, Nikki Craycraft, Amy (Kevin) Simon, Michelle (Justin) Casey; great grandchildren: Landon Craycraft, Ella Casey, Oliver Simon, and Justin Casey, Jr. Mrs. Hill is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Emogene is preceded in death by her husband Dickie Hill; her parents James Noah and Eunice Iomer Duke; her sons-in-law Rickey Anderson and Anthony Moreland; her brothers Marshall Duke, Wilburn Duke, Milford Duke, William Duke; and her sisters, Ethel Duke, Gay Nell Daugherty, and Ola Mae Bolt. Emogene was a valued employee in the 1960's and 1970's at Jimmy Gardner's Bakery and Grant's Department Store on Noble Street. She worked at Mason's Department Store on South Noble until it closed. She finished her career in the retail industry at Walmart with approximately 47 years of dedicated service. She loved her customers and coworkers and always treated them with kindness. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Hill asks that donations be made to the League of Animal Welfare. In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests to the visitation and service are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com