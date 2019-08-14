Eunice Haynes of Plano, Texas went home to be with her Savior on August 12, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born on January 2, 1937 to William Wayne and Eunice Harriet (Oswalt) Bennett in DeArmanville, Alabama. Eunice graduated from Oxford High School in Oxford, Alabama. She married John Bartley Haynes on August 1, 1959 in Oxford, Alabama. She is survived by her children, Steven Eugene Haynes and wife, Terri of Allen, Texas, David Michael Haynes and wife, Elizabeth of Cumming, Georgia, Kathy Lynn Wood and husband, David of Seguin, Texas, and Kimberly Dawn Andrews of Garland, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher Fuller and wife, Robin, Steven Andrew Haynes and wife, Alison, Jeremy Andrews, Kaylee Wood, Madison Mikesh and husband, Tanner and Bennett Haynes; great grandchildren, Jackson Haynes, Brenna Haynes, Serenity Fuller, and Fox Fuller ; and numerous other loving family and friends. Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, John Haynes and parents, William and Eunice Bennett. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Allen, Texas. Interment is to follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 14, 2019