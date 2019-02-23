Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Carolyn Robertson Stewart Hamilton. View Sign

Eva Carolyn Robertson Stewart Hamilton, 79, of Anniston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born in Beech Bluff, Tennessee to Ernest Carroll and Eva Magdalene Robertson on February 23, 1939. She, and her older brother, Dan, grew up in Jackson, Tennessee. Carolyn attended Jackson High School, where she was a majorette and much admired for her sweetness and beauty. She attended the University of Tennessee where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She later received her Master's in Education at Jacksonville State University. She loved sports, especially Tennessee football and basketball, as well as Atlanta Braves Baseball. Carolyn enjoyed a lengthy career as a very caring teacher to all of her students, including those in the Special Education and Gifted programs. She retired in 2004. Carolyn loved birds, flowers, reading, cats, going to yard sales and trips to the beach with her husband, Tom. Most of all, she loved the Lord, her family, and friends. She was a devoted member of Anniston First United Methodist Church and the Upper Room Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Chautauqua and Philomathic clubs. She is preceded in death by her father, Ernest Carroll Robertson; her brother, Daniel Haynes Robertson; her mother, Eva Magdalene Robertson; her husband, Robert Mickey Stewart; her step-daughter, Tracy Stewart Appleby; and her step-daughter-in-law, Shannon Stewart. Carolyn is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas C. Hamilton; her sons, Keith Craddock (Monica) and Chris Craddock; and daughter, Kelli Craddock Terry (Gregg). Other survivors include step-sons, Jerry Hamilton (Judy) and Mike Stewart; step-daughters, Nancy Hamilton Wilburn, and Travis Stewart Boline (Doug); her grandchildren, Riley Craddock, Sellers Elkins, Braden Craddock, Sam Elkins, Sid Elkins, Hunter Boline, Caitlin Boline Baldauff (Brian), Sean Appleby, Courtney Stewart, Cameron Stewart, Anna Hamilton Gray (Andrew), Carrie Hamilton, and David Wilburn; and her great-grandchildren, Sawyer, John Reese, Caroline, and Carleigh. The family will receive friends at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary in Anniston on Sunday, February 24th, from 5-7 P.M. Funeral service for Carolyn will be held at Anniston First United Methodist Church on Monday, February 25th, at 1 P.M. with Rev. Kyle Bryan officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one-hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. 