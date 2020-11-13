A funeral service for Mrs. Eva Jane Feazell, 92 of Anniston, will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holly Springs Baptist Church. She will lie in state for one hour before the service. Rev. Kerry Nelson, Rev. Justin Haynes and Rev. Ricky Alldredge will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at the church cemetery located in Camp Lee. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home. Mrs. Feazell passed away on November 10, 2020 in Mississippi at her daughter's house. She is survived by her children, Terry Feazell (Barbara), Phillip Feazell (Donna), Paula Haynes (Gary), Steve Feazell (Darlene); daughter in law, Grace Feazell; sister in law, Minnie Feazell; 18 grandchildren; many great and great great grandchildren, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Vinyard Feazell; parents, James Dewey and Lela Reese; son, Larry Feazell, and brothers, J.D. Reese and Charles Reese. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Haynes, Cody Brock, Michael Digby, Micah Digby, Dalten Martin, Barry Feazell, Scott Calhoun and Jonathan Dickson. Mrs. Feazell was a member at Holly Springs Baptist Church. She loved her Sunday School Class, The Cleo Denson Women's Sunday School Class. She was a part of the quilting circle at the church where she was well known for her Alabama and Auburn quilts. For the past 13 years, she has been faithfully attending Grace Memorial Baptist Church in Tupelo, Mississippi where she had many friends that she loved and cared for. Mrs. Feazell was a great house wife and baker. In one year, she made 75 chocolate crème cakes for her family and friends. Mrs. Feazell was a loving mother and a faithful wife to her husband who was a Baptist minister for 60 years. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly and will be deeply missed by all those who knew her. In accordance with Gov. Ivey's COVID regulations, a face mask will be required at the visitation and funeral service. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

