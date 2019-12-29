Mrs. Eva Jean Waldrop, 91, of Saks, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 27, 2019.
Graveside services will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Anniston Memorial Gardens with Rev David Roberts officiating. Family will welcome friends from 10-11 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home.
Mrs. Waldrop is survived by her daughter, Judy (Larry) Townsend; son Preston (Brenda) Waldrop Jr.; sisters, Dell (Earl) Shackelford, Patty Gamble, and Jeannette Gilmore; grandchildren, Jamie (Jeff) Blakemore, Jud (Tracy) Townsend, Kristen (Alan) Thornton, Kimberly (David) Harris, and Kayla (Daniel) Duncan; and ten great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Waldrop was proceeded in death by her husband, Preston "P.I." Waldrop Sr; parents, Cloyd and Flois Cohoon; sisters, Lucille Martin, Sara Fish, and Barbara Rives; brothers, James, Clifford, and Robert Cohoon; and dear friend, Lucille Swafford.
Pallbearers will be Gabe Blakemore, Jud Townsend, Jeff Blakemore, Alan Thornton, David Harris, and Daniel Duncan. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Waldrop and Col. Earl Shackelford.
Mrs. Waldrop was a longtime member of Fairview Heights Northside Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 29, 2019