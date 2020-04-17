Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Joycelyn "Joyce" Walker. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Eva 'Joyce' Joycelyn Walker, 83, of Jacksonville, passed away on April 15, 2020. She is survived by her children, Pamela Kay Walker Turner, Ripp Vann Walker (Melissa), Anna Walker Messer (Craig); grandchildren, Paige Strickland (Jason), Nick Walker, Taylor Walker Cunningham (Lance), Peyton Walker, Walker Messer, Kobe Messer, Nash Messer; great grandchildren, Brently Strickland, Evie Strickland, Ellis Cunningham; brother, Larry McGathy; sister, Edith Garmany, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Walker; her parents, Leo and Lola McGathy and her siblings, Bertrice Brown, Judi Page, Kirby McGathy. We know she is singing in that heavenly choir with so many of her loved ones. She was wise, faithful, and honest. She was a servant to many, virtuous, and strong. She was humble, diligent, and self controlled. She was kind, praiseworthy, and joyful. We have stood on her favorite Bible verse, Proverbs 3:5-6 "[5] Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. [6] In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths." We know that Jesus did not leave her side for one second. He was holding her hand and singing sweet songs over her. Now, He has welcomed her Home. We know that to be absent from the body on this earth is to be in Paradise with Him. We know that we will see her again. She loved like no other and lived out John 13:35. She blessed so many with her song and her smile. We are honored and humbled to have been able to call her Mother, Momma Joyce and MJ. A celebration service of her life will be held at a future date. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 17, 2020

