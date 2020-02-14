Funeral service for Eva Lee Crowe, 99, from Weaver will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Gray Brown-Service. Burial will follow at Edgemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior the service. Survivors include her sister, Jeanette Phillips, nieces Trudie Phillips and Mollye Phillips; great nephew, Thomas Conley and caregivers, Barbara Ward, Annie Mackey, Myra Dorman, and Ebony Ward. Eva Lee is preceded in death by husband, Lowell Cecil Crowe and daughter, Glenda Patterson. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Eva Lee was a longtime resident of Weaver, Alabama. She was affectionately known to many as "Sister". Her "green thumb" and beautifully landscaped yard were her pride and joy, and both won her the Calhoun County Beautification Award in 2014. She was also a talented seamstress whose designs were worn and loved by many.

