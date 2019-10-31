The funeral service for Mrs. Evelyn B. Couch, 87, of Anniston, will be held at 2 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Golden Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Roland Brown and Dr. Mike Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday for one hour prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Couch passed away on October 28, 2019 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Couch was a graduate of Jacksonville State University. She taught in Talladega County, Woodstock, and Golden Springs Elementary Schools for a combined total of 37 years. Mrs. Couch loved her church, Golden Springs Baptist Church, and had been a member for over 50 years. Mrs. Couch is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Elton Couch; her parents, John D. and Sallie Dunaway Brooks; and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Couch. Survivors include her sons, Roger Couch of Hamilton, GA and Michael W. (Lisa) Couch of Anniston; a daughter, Jackie (Barry) Graham of Houston; grandchildren, Claire Couch, Laura Couch, Presley Couch, Hunter Couch, John Carter Couch, Mary Beth Soden, Anne Graham, Emma Graham, and Seth Graham; one great grandchild, Maddox Story; and nieces and nephews, Vickie Pearson, Missy Johnson, Alyson Holbrook, Robin Holbrook, and Jim Ray Holbrook. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Golden Springs Baptist Church, 3 Robertson Road, Anniston, AL 36207. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 31, 2019