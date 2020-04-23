Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn C. Green. View Sign Service Information Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-5151 Graveside service 1:30 PM Oak Bowery Baptist cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn C. Green, 86 of Ohatchee passed away April 18, 2020 at RMC in Anniston after a short illness.

Graveside service will be conducted at Oak Bowery Baptist cemetery on Monday April 20, at 1:30 in the afternoon with Reverend Tim Lynch officiating.

Evelyn was a lifelong resident of Ohatchee and was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all family members and friends.

Evelyn is proceeded in death by her husband, Earsy A (Buddy) Green; son, Norris Green; mother, Lilly Ogle; dad, Cecil Ogle; sister, Bertha Moses; brothers, Marvin and Gary Ogle; and great- granddaughter, Ella Davis.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Connie Marie (Thomas) Dunaway; son, Glenn (Sue) Green; sisters, Faye (Jimmy) Bain, Gwen Nelson, Gail Allen and Judy Ogle; six grandchildren, John Dunaway, Cindy Saidon, Michelle Green, Natalie Sexton, Jaimie Davis, and Regina McMahon; 12 great grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; one great great great-grandchild; and many adopted grandchildren as when any child met Evelyn she instantly became grandmom.

Special caregivers were her granddaughter Michelle Green and great granddaughter Heather Sexton who did everything for their grandmom.

A Memorial Celebration for Evelyn will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the in her honor.

Condolences may be left at

www.chapelhillfh.com



