Evelyn Dee Blessing
Evelyn Dee Blessing 86, was called home, Sunday, August 30, in the year of our Lord and Savior, 2020. She was preceded in death by her late husband Russell Darryl Blessing and her sons James Edward Blessing and Mark Ray Blessing. Evelyn is survived by her children, Penny Joyce Nelson, Dee Blessing, Mary Elizabeth Hill, Bradley B. Blessing. Grandchildren, Patrick Ellis, Robert Ellis, Jessica Giangrante, Taylor Hill, Rhaelyn Nelson and 5 Great Grand Children. Evelyn was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was loved by everyone whose life she touched. Special thanks to the team at Amedisys Hospice care, with additional thanks to the loving compassionate care by Ms. Mandie, Ms. Leah and Ms. Karri. A private funeral service will be held at Gray-Brown Funeral Home. Details will be released to family and friends. Online condolences can be made at www.graybrown service.com

Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
