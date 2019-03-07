Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Lindsey "Nanny" Lane. View Sign

Funeral service for Evelyn Lindsey "Nanny" Lane, 94, of Anniston, will be 1 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 - 1 at the funeral home. Mrs. Lane passed away on Wednesday at her residence. Survivors include three daughters, Linda Sharon Martin (John), Pamela Karen Vaughn (Charles) and Deborah Carol Lane, seven grandchildren, Lori Chappell, Tim Martin (Gina), Nick Martin (Keisha), Tabitha Wade, David Wade (Barbara), Leslie Frisby (Johnny) and Adam Gann, several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Lane is preceded in death by her husband, Harry "Curly" Lane, parents, Dave and Mattie Lindsey, brothers, W.O. Lindsey and Daniel Lindsey. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Mrs. Lane, known by many as Nanny was a native and lifelong resident of Calhoun County. She was Baptist by faith. Mrs. Lane loved Jesus, music and her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. Gray Brown-Service Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. (256) 236-3441 Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com Funeral Home Gray Brown-Service Mortuary

1329 Wilmer Ave

Anniston , AL 362014651

