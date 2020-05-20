A graveside for Mrs. Evelyn O. Stough, 96, of Oxford, will be on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Eastaboga Baptist Church with Bro. John Whetstone officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Eastaboga Baptist Church. Mrs. Stough passed away on May 18, 2020. She is survived by her son, Charles 'Charlie' Forest Jr.; sisters in law, Ann Haynes and June Haynes, and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ada Haynes; siblings, Roy Haynes Jr., Mildred Bridges, Bill Haynes (Bobbie Sue), John Haynes, Marion Haynes and Milford Haynes. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Mrs. Stough was a lifelong member of Eastaboga Baptist Church. She was faithful and loved her Sunday School class, her church, and most importantly, her Lord. She had a beautiful spirit and a contagious laugh. She enjoyed her clothes and makeup and being prim and proper. Mrs. Stough loved being with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all those that had the great pleasure of knowing her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Alysson, Brandy, Fran, Jeffery and the whole staff of Encompass Hospice, and most importantly her primary caretaker, Michelle Murphy, and her other caretaker, Tammy Wolf. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store