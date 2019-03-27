A Memorial Graveside Service for Mrs. Evelyn Virginia Cambron, 90, of Anniston, will be at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Forestlawn Gardens. Pastor Thomas Nelson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12 pm until 2 pm on Wednesday at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Mrs. Cambron passed away on March 23, 2019 at her home in Anniston. Mrs. Cambron was a native and lifelong resident of Calhoun County. She was a longtime member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church. Mrs. Cambron worked for 40 years as a Registered Nurse and Director of Nursing at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. She will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Cambron, Sr.; her parents, William Ervin Fuqua and Annie Lee Lusk Fuqua; a sister, Margaret Fuqua Deason; and a brother, Wilburn Fuqua. Mrs. Cambron is survived by her son, Earl Cambron, Jr. and his wife, Debra, of Hoover; a brother, Charles Fuqua and his wife, Ethelyn, of Brandon, Florida; grand dogs, Charlotte and CJ; a sister-in-law, Jean Cambron, of Alexander City; a brother-in-law, Bill Cambron, of Anniston; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Big Oak Ranch, P.O. Box 507, Springville, AL 35146 (www.bigoak.org); the Salvation Army, 420 Noble Street, Anniston, AL 36201 (www.salvationarmyalm.org); or to Cheaha Regional Humane Society P.O. Box 1766, Anniston, AL 36202 (www.cheahahumane.org). The family wishes to thank caregivers, Mary Kay Decker and Barbara Beason, and AlaCare Hospice for the wonderful care given to Mrs. Cambron. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 27, 2019