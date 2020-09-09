Evie Lois Cobb passed away September 7, 2020, at the Cleburne County Nursing Home. A graveside service was held for her with only the immediate family in attendance on September 8 at the Heflin City Cemetery. Reverend Brent Thompson officiated the service, and Chad Robertson provided the music. Lois was born December 4, 1923, in Duke, Alabama, to James and Ida Phillips. She was the youngest of twelve children and learned early in life the meaning of hard work and caring for others. She graduated from Alexandria High School in 1942. Then she attended Jacksonville State Teachers College, now known as Jacksonville State University. Later in life she would become the oldest member of the Consumer Affairs Golden Circle. On January 26, 1946 she married George David Cobb, Jr. They had two children, Richard and Donna. In 1955 they moved to Heflin, Alabama. Lois was a member of Heflin Baptist Church. She worked at Moore Business Forms for over 25 years until her retirement. Later she was inducted as a Granddaughter into the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Lois was preceded in death by her husband and her son-in-law Greg Rowe. She is survived by her children Richard Cobb(Ann) and Donna Cobb Rowe, grandchildren David Cobb(Misty), Laura Robertson(Chad), and Derek Rowe(Lindsey) and great-grandchildren Nathan, Charis, and Jonas Cobb and Ayla, Reaves, and Fields Robertson. Lois lived those early lessons she learned so well. No task was too hard for her, and she spent her life caring for her family and other as well. The family would like to thank caregivers and the Cleburne County Nursing Home for providing such excellent and compassionate care during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation AL Chapter 200 Office Park Drive Suite 115 Birmingham, AL 35223 or Heflin Baptist Church P.O. Box 116 Heflin, AL 36264 visit our website @ www.drydenfuneral home.com