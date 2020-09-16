Mrs. Faye Wade Kidd, 94, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Piedmont Health Care Center. Survivors include one son, Steve Wade (Debbie) of Gainesville, FL; one daughter, Sandy Lawler (Ronnie) of Piedmont; seven grandchildren, Karen Bates (John), Dale Lawler (Angie), Melissa Warren (Mark), Kristin Letlow (David), Matt Wade (Blair), Josh Leath, and Brandy Hamilton (Wes); 15 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Dale Lawler, Matt Wade, Josh Leath, Marty Cash, Austin Waddell, and Brandon Adair. Mrs. Kidd was a native and lifelong resident of Piedmont. She worked as a Seamstress for many years at Arrow in Cedartown, Ga, Piedmont Executive, and Springs Industries. She was an avid gardener and spent many hours working in her yard and flowers. She loved watching her hummingbirds, quilting, and was an amazing seamstress and cake baker. She passed her love of sewing, crafting and baking down to her grandchildren. Mrs. Kidd was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy L. Kidd, Sr.; daughter, Donna Leath; an infant son at birth; one great great grandchild, Cash Jordan; her parents, William and Pearl Young; and four brothers, Ray Young, Charles Young, Bill Young, and Hugh Young. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to honor her deceased daughter to the American Cancer Society
, MidSouth Division, Region 7, 1100 Ireland Way, Ste 201, Birmingham, AL 35205. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Piedmont Health Care Center for the great care Mrs. Kidd received. All services will be private. Thompson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. ww.thompsonfuneralho mepiedmont.com