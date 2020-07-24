1/1
Fayrene G. Mobley
Mrs. Fayrene G. Mobley, 83, of Piedmont passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at RMC Stringfellow Memorial Hospital. She is survived by two sons, Jesse Mobley (Candace) and Scottie Mobley (Ashley) all of Piedmont; ten grandchildren, Chloe Mobley, Halie Larson, Peyton Mobley, Kasie McLain, Kylee Tompkins, Ayden Tomkins, Lukas Mobley, Jessie Fay Mobley, Emmilane Mobley and Logan Mobley; four great-grandchildren, Noah Larson, Elliot Larson, Holden Mobley, and Sophie Beasley; two sisters, Judy Arnett and Betty Lusk (Tony) all of Piedmont; and one brother Teddy Grogan (Lynn) of Piedmont. Pallbearers will be Peyton Mobley, Logan Mobley, Jared Larson, Taylor McLain, Todd Grogan and A.J. Young. Mrs. Mobley was a lifelong resident of Piedmont where she was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She retired from Farmers and Merchants Bank in 2003 and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Mobley enjoyed trips to Gatlinburg, listening to country and gospel music, loved flowers and working in her vegetable garden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Willard Mobley, Sr.; parents Ted and Agnes Grogan; and one brother, Tom Grogan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Piedmont Health Care Center. Services for Mrs. Mobley will be private.

Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
