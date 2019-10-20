Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Flora Mae Clark. View Sign Service Information Ervin Funeral Chapel 1518 Brown Avenue Anniston , AL 36201 (256)-237-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Mrs. Flora Mae Clark, 97, will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Heflin, with Rev. Stacey Hill officiating. Interment will follow in the New Heflin City Cemetery. Public viewing will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 12 noon – 1 p.m. at the church.

Mrs. Flora Mae Johnson Clark was born on March 29, 1922 in Iron City, Alabama to the parentage of Mr. Crawford and Mrs. Zella Armstrong Johnson. She confessed hope in Christ and united with the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Heflin, Alabama.

She met and married John L. Clark and to this union one son was born. Flora resided in Heflin nearly all of her life. She loved to go fishing and tending to her many flowers and plants. If anyone had a green thumb, it was her. But more than anything, she loved her family and friends.

On the afternoon of October 15, 2019, she answered the Master's call and left her physical body behind. Loving and cherished memories remain with: her brother, Forrest (Dorothy) Johnson of Heflin, Alabama; her sister, Della Pearl Burroughs of Anniston, Alabama; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Crawford and Zella Johnson; her husband, John L. Clark, Sr.; her son, John L. Clark, Jr.; her brothers, Robert Johnson, James Johnson, Amos Johnson, Edward Johnson, Fred Johnson and Claude Johnson; her sisters, Betty Jo Morris, Vickie Pearson and Bessie Baker.

