Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Village Chapel for Florence Fielder Proseus McDonald, 78, Jacksonville, who passed on to the arms of her Father to enter eternal rest on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Bro. Curtis Mason will officiate. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens.

Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Florence loved God above any and all things. Her character and spirit displayed the fruits of salvation, and her life was a display of God's glory.

She was preceded in death by her son, John Edward McDonald; grandson, Ian McDonald; father, Bernard L. Fielder; mother, Flossie Fielder Birdwell; and brother, Jackie Bernard Fielder.

She is survived by her daughter, DeLisa Hayes; grandchildren, Alex Story, Robert A. Featherstone Jr., Jasmyn Bond, and Dominique Thomas; great- grandchildren, Aleena, Aleeha, Bruce, Anthony, Ashlynn, and Xander; siblings, Yvonne Hill, Tommy (Marilyn) Fielder, and Janice Fielder; sister-in-law, Laree Fielder; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Cindy Willis, Holly Galley, Laree Fielder, Galyn Lewis, and Melinda Mangum for all of their help, and also to everyone who loved Florence.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at Village Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store