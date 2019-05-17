Celebration of Life for Minister Flossie Fincher Watts, 83, of Lineville, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, will be 11:00a.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Clay County Funeral Chapel, Suffragan Bishop George Stringer, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Clay County Memory Gardens. Visitation with the family will be 5:00p.m.- 7:00p.m. Friday at the funeral home. She is survived by her children, Min. Dianne Henry, Deborah Watts, Henry Watts, Jr. (Elizabeth), Min. Reginald Watts; siblings, Estelle Gayle, Sallie Fincher, Amy Fincher, Willa (Frank) Ford, Rev. Lewis (Camay) Fincher, John (Bernice) Fincher, Hubert (Marshal) Fincher; 34 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Clay County Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 17, 2019