Funeral services for Fortunat Harold Signer, 79, of Harlem, GA formerly of Wellington, AL, will be Friday, March 8, 2019, 11:00 Am in the EVENT CENTER at Miller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 till 7 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Signer passed away on Monday at his residence. Survivors include his wife, Delia Signer, daughters; Gina Kiener, Trish Kiener (Steven), 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Mr. Signer was born in Switzerland and retired from the US Army with 22 years of Service. He was a member of Union Methodist Church. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 7, 2019
