Frances A. Nunnelley
Graveside Service for Frances A. Nunnelley, 93, of Wellington and will be 11:00am, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Union United Methodist Cemetery (Graveside or in Church pending Weather). Rev. Harry Skaggs officiating. Mrs. Nunnelley passed away on September 10, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Wellington and a member of Union United Methodist Church for 75 years. Mrs. Nunnelley is survived by her daughter; Sandra and Pete Comer; son, David and Becky Nunnelley; grandsons, Todd and Pam Ginn, Tony and Jamie Ginn, Joshua Nunnelley (Brianna); granddaughter, Tracy and Tim Lord; Eight great-grandchildren, Colby Ginn, Katie and TJ Harris, Annalee Ginn, Clark Ginn, Brook Ginn, Max Ginn, Hallie Johnson and Gracie Moore; Two great-great-grandchildren, Parker and Elliott Harris. Mrs. Nunnelley is preceded in death by her husband, Clark Nunnelley; brothers, Gene Smith and Jack Smith; sister, Evelyn Rich and One Great grandson, Rylan Clark Nunnelley. Pallbearers: Todd Ginn, Tony Ginn, Joshua Nunnelley, Eugene Smith and Randy Smith. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Union United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 206, Wellington, AL 36279 Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com

Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Union United Methodist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL 36206
2568205151
