Frances Ashley Durham
1926 - 2020
Frances Ashley Durham, of Anniston, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Fran was born August 28, 1926 in AL. Fran is survived by her husband, Nathan Durham; son Phillip Ashley (Mary Jo); step-daughter Polly Crow (Douglas); and step-son Steven Durham; grandchild Matthew Ashley, grandchild Bo Ashley (Connie) and grandchild Kevan Ashley (Robin) and several great grandchildren. Fran was preceded in death by parents Elbert and Bessie Heptinstall and her first husband James C. Ashley. A funeral service will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12:00 at Hill Crest Baptist Church, 5117 Post Oak Road Anniston, Alabama with Rev. Stephen Anthony officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday starting at 10:00 AM at the church. A burial will occur at Forestlawn Gardens & Mausoleum, 730 Golden Springs Road, Anniston, Alabama 36207. Serving as pallbearers are Matthew Ashley, Bo Ashley, Kevan Ashley, Jason Crow, Zackery Crow and Jackson Crow. Fran never met a stranger. Her infectious personality endeared her to everyone she met, and she loved calling so many people her friend. She was known for her fashion sense and loved to dress with color and style. Fran and her parents owned the Anchor Inn restaurant and they fed Anniston for many years. Her specialty was baking pies and even after the business burned in 1972, she continued making pies for her friends until she was well into her eighties. After the Anchor Inn, Fran found her next calling at La Casa de Joyce Salon working as the receptionist for many years. She loved visiting with everyone that came through the Salon. She was a painter, woodcarver, bowler, musician, and a tremendous cook. She had an outstanding life after retirement with Nathan. They traveled extensively and had many wonderful adventures together. Fran loved her church, Hillcrest Baptist, and served faithfully. Her never-wavering faith in God was the cornerstone of her life. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.graybrownservice.com for the Durham family.

Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hill Crest Baptist Church
JUL
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hill Crest Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
