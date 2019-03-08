Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances "Billy" Burns. View Sign

Funeral Service for Francis "Billy" Burns, 87, will be Friday, March 08, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with Dr. Tony McCain and the Rev. Neale Lanigan officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Burial with SCV honors will follow at Carmel Cemetery. Mr. Burns passed away Wednesday, March 06, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Survivors include wife of 63 years, Martha Davis Burns; two daughters, Cathy Tex (Roy) of Montana and Pam Bruner of Hoover; two granddaughters, Anna Leigh Bruner and Haley Bruner; brother, R. Hugh Burns of Decatur, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Wayne Smart, Ray Ragan, Jeff Formby, Dustin Formby, Dick Yurk, and Paul Burns. Mr. Burns was born and raised in Spring Garden and was a 1950 graduate of Spring Garden High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy where he served on the USS Twining. He was an active member of the Savage-Stewart Camp of Sons of Confederate Veterans and a longtime member of Carmel Community Church, where he served as an elder and song leader. Mr. Burns farmed for many years in the Spring Garden area. He took pride in helping people and had a strong work ethic for his community. He was an avid local genealogist and enjoyed watching Atlanta Braves Baseball and Kentucky Wildcats Basketball. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Mr. Burns was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lucille Burns. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Carmel Community Church, P.O. Box 61, Spring Garden, AL 36275 or to Sons of Confederate Veterans, 420 Hebble Highway, Piedmont, AL 36272.

