Mrs. Frances Jeanene Ward, 87, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Burial for Mrs. Ward took place in Anniston Memorial Gardens on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Per Mrs. Ward's wishes, no public services will be held. Mrs. Ward is survived by her son, Joseph David Ward and his wife Janna of Anniston; four grandchildren, Jordan David Ward, Haley Kris Eldridge, Wyatt Lee Eldridge and DreAnna Darlene Ward; one great-grandchild, Tesla Ward; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Ward was a member of the Colvin Street Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin David Ward; her parents, Lee Roy and Etta Sasnette Morrison; one sister, Martha Hamilton; and two brothers, James and Jerry Morrison. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on June 7, 2019