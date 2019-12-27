Funeral service for Frances Moore Wilson "Lane" 64, will be Saturday, December 28 at Noon at the United Christian Church 2818 Samson Ave Gadsden, Al. 35904, Apostle Maurice K. Wright, officiating. Interment will follow in Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Ms. Wilson passed away on December 22, 2019 at Riverview Regional Mecical Center, Gadsden. Ms. Wilson will arrive at the church two hours prior to her service. Family hour will be from 11:30 a.m. until noon. She graduated from Gadsden High School in 1973 and matriculated to Jacksonville State University and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Management, and honorary Masters' and Doctorate in Divinity from the Missionary Chapel and Seminary School in Tennessee. She was a member of the United Christian Church. She worked for the City of Gadsden, Department of Defense for seventeen years, and thirteen years with the Department of Human Resource and later retired. Survivors include her son: Jamal D. (Erica) Wilson; grandchildren: Javion Wilson, Jaden Wilson, JaShon Wilson, Liliyan G. Wilson, Malachi and Giaus Spurgeon; her sisters: Delois Hendricks, Teresia (Thomas) Hall; brothers: Charles (Emma) Moore, Don (Sandra) Moore, aunts, special love ones and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Beatrice Moore, sibleings, Frank Moore, Jr., Larry Moore, Joseph Moore, Ira Knight, Patricia Moore Davenport, Regenia Moore, and Sally Moore Daley. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 27, 2019