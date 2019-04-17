Graveside services will be held for Mrs. Frances S. Richie, Wednesday, April 17th 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Anniston Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jerry Irwin and Pastor H.W. Ford officiating. Frances went home to be with her Lord, Wednesday evening, April 10th 2019, after a long illness. She was loved by her husband and family. She has several nieces and nephews; nieces, Rita Harden, Ginger Harden, Laurie Harden, Lenn Harden; nephews, Chris Harden, Anthony Harden, Stewart Phillips, Chazz Harden. She was a person who cared for her family. She loved flowers, taking rides, and will always be in her husband's heart and memories. She was a sweet lady who helped family members when she could. The family would like to thank Cassie Rush and the staff of Alacare Hospice. They did a great job helping Mrs. Richie. Her passing was due to a long illness. Mrs. Richie accepted the lord several months ago. Thank you God.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Frances S. Richie.
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
(256) 236-3441
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 17, 2019