The Anniston Star

Frances Sanders "Squeaky" Phillips

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Sanders "Squeaky" Phillips.
Service Information
Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services
247 North Tyndall Parkway
Panama City, FL
32404
(850)-785-1316
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services
247 North Tyndall Parkway
Panama City, FL 32404
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:30 PM
Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services
247 North Tyndall Parkway
Panama City, FL 32404
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frances "Squeaky" Sanders Phillips, 77, of Panama City, FL passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Known and loved by everyone as "Squeaky", Frances was born April 23, 1942, in Cleburne County, Alabama, graduate of Cleburne County High School, and resident of Panama City since 1985. Squeaky managed the office while Ed worked in construction throughout the country for many years. She loved her family more than anything and will be deeply missed by so many.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Vernon Sanders, Harvey Sanders, and two infant baby brothers; and one sister, Mary Ann Sanders.
Those left to cherish Squeaky's memory include her husband of 59 years, Ed Phillips; daughter Karon (Johnny) Butler; grandson, Matthew (Lauren) Jones; brothers, Curtis (Jane) Sanders and Bobby (Jean) Sanders; and special niece, Kathy Williamson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
A Celebration of Life will be held 3:30 P.M., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Virgil Tillman officiating. The family will receive friends beginning 2:00 P.M. until service time. She will be laid to rest at the family cemetery at a later date.
To extend condolences, please visit www.heritagefhllc.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.