Frances "Squeaky" Sanders Phillips, 77, of Panama City, FL passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Known and loved by everyone as "Squeaky", Frances was born April 23, 1942, in Cleburne County, Alabama, graduate of Cleburne County High School, and resident of Panama City since 1985. Squeaky managed the office while Ed worked in construction throughout the country for many years. She loved her family more than anything and will be deeply missed by so many.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Vernon Sanders, Harvey Sanders, and two infant baby brothers; and one sister, Mary Ann Sanders.
Those left to cherish Squeaky's memory include her husband of 59 years, Ed Phillips; daughter Karon (Johnny) Butler; grandson, Matthew (Lauren) Jones; brothers, Curtis (Jane) Sanders and Bobby (Jean) Sanders; and special niece, Kathy Williamson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made
A Celebration of Life will be held 3:30 P.M., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Virgil Tillman officiating. The family will receive friends beginning 2:00 P.M. until service time. She will be laid to rest at the family cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 27, 2019