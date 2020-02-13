Graveside services for Mrs. Frances Virginia Crow, 94, will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Eastaboga Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jesse Davis, and Laura Davis officiating, with burial to follow. Mrs. Crow passed on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Crow is survived by her daughter, Lori Ann Crow; sons, Dennis Crow, Michael Crow, and Cody Crow; brother, J.L Davis; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Mrs. Crow was preceded in death her husband, C.B Crow; sons, Dickie Crow, and Chris Crow Jr. Mrs. Crow was a native and lifelong resident of Talladega County, and was a member of Craig Memorial Methodist Church. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 13, 2020