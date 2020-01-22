The funeral service for Mrs. Franchelle Brand Mathews, age 84 of Lineville, was held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Barfield Baptist Church with Bro. John Howell officiating. A private burial followed at Clay County Memory Gardens. Mrs. Mathews passed away on Sunday, January 18, 2020 at the Clay County Nursing Home. After spending some of her life in Roanoke, she spent the majority of her life living in Clay County. Mrs. Mathews was a homemaker, but also worked with her husband Gerald at the local State Farm office. She loved her granddaughters and would attend any event they were a part of. She was a graduate of Bibb Graves High School and a member of Barfield Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn M. Hensleigh (David) of Ashland; a son, Anthony Mathews (Rebecca) of Ashland; two granddaughters, Katelyn Smith (Nathan) of Auburn and Jillian Hensleigh (fiancée Adam Farrow) of Auburn; great-grandson, Riley Smith of Auburn; five sisters, Bobbie Robertson (Donald) of Montgomery, Pat Allen(Jimmy) of Ashland, Emma Tinney (Ledford) of Ashland, Hazel Hess (Bruce) of Cartersville, GA and Deborah Champion of Ashland; brother, Rayford Brand (Margaret) of Ashland; and a host of nieces and nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Howard Brand and Exa Berlene Hallman Brand; husband, Gerald Mathews and a sister, Jackie Campbell. Active pallbearers were Chris Mathews, Bob Allen, Scott Tinney, Casey Campbell, Jason Campbell and Alex Hensleigh. The family received friends on Sunday, before the service from 2:00 until 3:00 at Barfield Baptist Church. Flowers are accepted; however, the family request donations to be made to Barfield Baptist Church. Memories may be shared or condolences left at benefieldfuneralhome.com. Benefield Funeral Home of Lineville was in charge of these arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 22, 2020