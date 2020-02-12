A visitation for Frank "Buddy" Buddle, 65, of Anniston, will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Miller Funeral Home. Buddy passed away on February 8, 2020. He is survived by a sister, Barbara (PeeWee) Hill; Brother, Eddy Boyd and a host of Nieces and Nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dora B. and Robert E. Buddle; Sisters, Carol Jean Hall and Diann Hafley. Buddy was an active member of the American Legion, Elks Club and VFW. Buddy was a avid Alabama football and NASCAR fan. Buddy had a sweet soul and was loved by many. Buddy loved his friends and enjoyed being around them. Buddy loved his family and they loved him. He will be missed very much but we have comfort knowing we will one day see him again. Buddy , I love you and miss you already. Your sister, PeeWee.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 12, 2020