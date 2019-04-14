Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frankie J. Gentry. View Sign

Graveside services for Frankie J. Gentry, 56, of Anniston, AL will be Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 1:30 PM at Oxford Memorial Gardens officiated by Burgess Austin. The family will receive friends and family from 11:30 AM until 1 PM at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary in Anniston, AL prior to the graveside service.

Survivors of Frankie include his wife, Dawn M. Gentry, of nineteen years; children, Hunter C. Gentry of Oxford, AL, Olivia J. Gentry (Ashley) of Jacksonville, AL, and Taylor E. Gentry of Casa Grande, AZ; grandchildren, Cora Crockett of Casa Grande, AZ and Jaxon Angle of Jacksonville, AL; sisters, Elizabeth Hammett (Bill) and Darlene Turner (Kenny) both of Anniston, AL; brothers, Willard Gentry, Jr. of Jacksonville, AL, Danny Gentry (Kathy), Billy Gentry (Sissy), and Johnny Gentry (Georgette) of Anniston, AL; sisters-in-law, Juanita Gentry and Theresia Gentry of Anniston, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Frankie is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Willard and Evie Saffold Gentry; sisters, Rita Faye Gentry and Brenda Gail Gentry; brothers, Gilbert Gentry, and Sam Gentry; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel and Emily McClain Gentry and Mr. and Mrs. William and Elizabeth Hughes Saffold.

Pallbearers will be Blake Gray, Caleb Burt, Damien Drury, Jeff Clendenning, Josh Gentry, and Scotty Gentry. Honorary pallbearers will be his living brothers, Willard Gentry, Jr., Danny Gentry, Billy Gentry, and Johnny Gentry.

Frankie was born on May 1, 1962, in Anniston, AL and passed away on April 8, 2019, in Anniston, AL. He often reminisced about the days of growing up in Glen Addie and playing football at Johnston Junior High. In his twenties, Frankie discovered his talent on the skating rink in which he spent most of his time while winning many trophies, awards, and hearts of the young ladies.

His pride and joy later in life were his three children, his twins, and his "Tater Bug." Frankie was an avid watcher of Alabama Crimson Tide Football. He was an outdoorsman that enjoyed fishing with his family and hunting in the woods of Cheaha and Choccolocco Management Area. During his time spent in the early morning woods, he would watch the sunrise, listen to nature, and continue to be amazed at the glorious works of God.

Frankie had a contagious smile and a sense of humor like no other. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.

