Frankie Morris England 90, of Oxford, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Friday August 7, 2020 peacefully at her home. Mrs. England was born May 10, 1930 and went to Etowah High School. She was born and raised in Etowah County, Alabama. She worked as a secretary at Super Valu for 35 years before she retired. She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia England Grizzard (Gerald); stepsister, Gloria M. Lindsey and stepmother, Adele Morris. Grandchildren, Jody E. Dalton, Michele G. Stallo (Richard), Jessi G. Arnidis (Troy) and Julie G. Jarnigan. Great-Grandchildren, Allie Stallo, Lexi Jarnigan, Seth Jarnigan and Wade Jarnigan and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. England is preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. England; parents, Daniel and Vera Morris; brother, Donald Morris; sister, Claudie M. Holderfield. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Grizzard, Richard Stallo, Seth Jarnigan, Wade Jarnigan, Dylan Ingram, Troy Arnidis and Keith Badgett. Frankie was a sweet, loving Mother and "Nana". She was a member of Church of the Highlands. She will be greatly missed by all that loved her! Arrangements will be announced by Miller Funeral Home.

