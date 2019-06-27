Franklin "Fishman" Story, age 85, passed away June 25, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side. Visitation will be held Sunday June 30, 2019 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Gray Brown Service Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel. Mr. Story is survived by his wife, Joyce Story; son, Doug (Amy) Story; grandchildren, James (Mickey) Story, Katrina Kolman, and Lauren (Casey) Jones, all of Idaho; great-grandchildren, Isaac & Kaylee Kolman, Maddy, Shelby, & Bella Jones, and Riley, Thomas & Justin Kelly; one special nephew, Roger Story. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tolliver and Gertrude Bowen; and three brothers, Thomas & Charles Story, and Bobby Williamson. He was an avid fisherman, loved Alabama football, and westerns. He was of the Baptist faith. The family would love to thank Kindred Hospice for their care; especially Casey, Hannah, Heather, Rev. Logan, and Dr. Reddy. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . He will be missed by all who knew him.