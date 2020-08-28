Graveside service for Fred Douglas Harris, Sr. 71, will be Saturday, August 29, at 1 pm at Eden Hills Cemetery with Rev. Velma Thomas, officiating. Mr. Harris passed away on August 23,2020 at Riverview Medical Center, Gadsden. Mr. Harris served in the US Army and retired from Anniston Army Depot. He was a member of American Legion Post 312. Survivors include his wife: Clara Harris; children: Sharon Harris, Deborah L. (Samual) Dade, Fred D. (Veronica) Harris, Jr.; step children: Legita Cox, Jerome Palmore; 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; sister in-laws: Patricia A. Harris, Olivia Harris, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Macon and Hasline Harris, brothers, Levon Harris, Sr. and Williams Harris. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

