Funeral service for Frederick Emory, 55, will be Tuesday, March 3, at 1 pm at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Samuel Emory, officiating. Interment will follow in Eden Hills Cemetery.
Mr. Emory passed away on February 25, 2020. He graduated from Anniston High School in 1982. Survivors include his siblings: Rev. Ricky (Wilma) Emory, Rev. Samuel (Shirley) Emory, Connie Emory, Tabatha Emory, Gregory Emory, Edward Emory, Vince (Theresa) Emory, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Katherine Emory; brother, Dennis Emory, Sr.; nephew, Travis "Duck" Emory and great-great nephew, Austin Travis Emory.
Anniston Funeral Service
Jeffrey C. Williams
2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 1, 2020