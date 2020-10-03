1/1
Gail Coleman Hubbard
Gail Coleman Hubbard, 82, of Peachtree City, Georgia passed away on September 28, 2020. She was born in 1938, in Anniston, Alabama, to Frank and Edith Coleman. She attended Auburn University and Clayton Junior College and graduated with an associate's degree in Business Administration. Gail, and her husband Jim, enjoyed traveling the world together and exploring foreign lands. She had a love of music and was a devoted member of the choir at Jodeco United Methodist Church where she and Jim were members. Gail was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be remembered for her sunny disposition and kindness. She loved nature and the outdoors and had a special place in her heart for animals. In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to music, playing Canasta and spending time with her family. Gail is preceded in death by her husband Jim Hubbard, her parents Frank and Edith Coleman and her brother Jim Coleman. She is survived by her daughters Andrea Brewer and Leslie Olsen, son in laws Adam Brewer and Scott Olsen, grandchildren Andy, Jeff, Alex, Amy and Aaron, and her sister in law Penny Coleman. Gail will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched. For those who wish to honor Gail's memory, donations may be made to a charity that was dear to her heart. Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary 712 L.G.-Griffin Rd. Locust Grove, GA 30248 Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

