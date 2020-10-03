1/1
Gail Coleman Hubbard
1938 - 2020
Gail Coleman Hubbard, 82, of Peachtree City, Georgia passed away on September 28, 2020. She was born in 1938, in Anniston, Alabama, to Frank and Edith Coleman. She attended Auburn University and Clayton Junior College and graduated with an associate's degree in Business Administration. Gail, and her husband Jim, enjoyed traveling the world together and exploring foreign lands. She had a love of music and was a devoted member of the choir at Jodeco United Methodist Church where she and Jim were members. Gail was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be remembered for her sunny disposition and kindness. She loved nature and the outdoors and had a special place in her heart for animals. In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to music, playing Canasta and spending time with her family. Gail is preceded in death by her husband Jim Hubbard, her parents Frank and Edith Coleman and her brother Jim Coleman. She is survived by her daughters Andrea Brewer and Leslie Olsen, son in laws Adam Brewer and Scott Olsen, grandchildren Andy, Jeff, Alex, Amy and Aaron, and her sister in law Penny Coleman. Gail will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched. For those who wish to honor Gail's memory, donations may be made to a charity that was dear to her heart. Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary 712 L.G.-Griffin Rd. Locust Grove, GA 30248 Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy 42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
770-914-1414
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
October 3, 2020
Gail was such a sweet lady.We played cards together for many years. She was so kind and fun to be around. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Carolyn Barbay
Friend
October 3, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Have missed your smiling face at church. Condolences to the family.

In Christ Love
Cheryl Wise and Ralph Bush
Cheryl Wise
Friend
October 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
October 2, 2020
Your sweet smile, beautiful voice on the choir and charming disposition will be missed. God bless you and my sincerest condolences to Jim and the family. Rest In Eternal Peace.
Carolea Campbell
Friend
October 2, 2020
Gail was such a sweet and encouraging friend that we knew from Jodeco Road UMC. I was also able to enjoy Gail's friendship as we attended BSF Bible Study together for several years. She loved her family and expressed that often. Our prayers are with her family.
Carol & Bill MacLauchlin
Friend
October 2, 2020
We so loved Jim & Gail in the Christian Friends SS class at Jodeco Rd UMC. They both were fun, happy and joyful friends. Gail was the perfect Southern lady and had a beautiful voice. Many prayers to the family. It is so hard to lose a parent
David & Susan Clotfelter
Friend
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
October 1, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss. Jack and I always enjoyed visiting with Jim and Gail when we lived in Lake City.
Dianne Elkins
Friend
